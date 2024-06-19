WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Whitestown Police say another person working at Waste Management has died due to a “workplace accident.”
Officers believe 59-year-old Johnny Williams was hit by a company vehicle Tuesday. He sustained “traumatic injuries” and died at the scene.
A similar death was reported at the facility on South Indianapolis Road in December, when 44-year-old worker Anthony Osby was crushed by a falling object.
Waste Management released the following statement:
Safety is paramount to WM. The incident that took place yesterday is currently under investigation, and any related information will be released by the Whitestown Police Department. The WM team extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
The post Waste Management Worker Killed in “Workplace Accident” appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Waste Management Worker Killed in "Workplace Accident" was originally published on wibc.com
