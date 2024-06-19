IMPD: Police Need Help Finding Person of Interest

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are looking for a person who may have been involved in a shooting earlier this month, and they need your help.
An image provided by IMPD appears to show a young Black man walking into a convenience store, wearing a red hoodie featuring Cupid.
Officers believe a man – who later went to the hospital in critical condition – was shot on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street on June 3rd. At this time, they are calling the individual in the photo a “person of interest.”
If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475, or contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.
