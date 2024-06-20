Black Music Month: A Full List Of Black Artists Inducted Into The Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is an institution created to honor the titans of rock music and artists who have shaped the cultural landscape. As music evolves and hip-hop emerges as a leading genre influencing music worldwide, we’ve seen a notable increase in the induction of Black artists from hip-hop into the Rock Hall.

Iconic singers like Tina Turner, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and James Brown have long been recognized for their groundbreaking contributions. However, hip-hop artists such as The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, and N.W.A. have also earned their place in the Hall, reflecting the genre’s profound impact.

“It’s evolved so that it’s not merely rock and roll. It started to represent all old jazz blues,” said Christopher Reid from Kid N Play. “Just artists that had an indelible impact on the culture of music.”

Recently, both Missy Elliott and DJ Kool Herc were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame—an honor celebrated by Kid N Play on a recent episode of their new podcast, The Fun House. They highlighted hip-hop’s contributions to global music and the shared history between rap and rock. As Christopher Martin from Kid N Play noted, “In the early days of hip-hop, we used rock and roll beats, breakbeats.”

Here is the full list of Black artists who have been inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame

1980s

1986: Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, Little Richard

1987: Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye

1988: The Supremes

1989: Otis Redding, Stevie Wonder

1990s

1990: Hank Ballard, Bobby “Blue” Bland, The Four Seasons, The Four Tops, The Temptations

1991: Wilson Pickett, LaVern Baker, Ike & Tina Turner

1992: The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Sam & Dave, The Isley Brothers

1993: Ruth Brown

1994: The Jackson 5

1995: Al Green

1996: Gladys Knight & the Pips

1997: Mahalia Jackson

1998: Lloyd Price

1999: Curtis Mayfield, Earth, Wind & Fire

2000s

2000: James Jamerson (as part of The Funk Brothers)

2001: Michael Jackson (solo)

2002: Isaac Hayes

2003: The Righteous Brothers

2004: Prince

2005: The O’Jays

2006: Miles Davis

2007: Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

2008: Little Walter

2009: Bobby Womack

2010s

2010: Jimmy Cliff

2011: Darlene Love

2012: The Crickets

2013: Donna Summer, Public Enemy, Albert King

2014: The E Street Band (including Clarence Clemons)

2015: Bill Withers

2016: N.W.A.

2017: Tupac Shakur

2018: Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe

2019: Janet Jackson

2020s

2020: Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G.

2021: Tina Turner (solo), LL Cool J

2022: Lionel Richie

2023: Missy Elliott, DJ Kool Herc

The post Black Music Month: A Full List Of Black Artists Inducted Into The Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame appeared first on Black America Web.

