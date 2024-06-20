Listen Live
A Winning Stalemate Strategy | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.20.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “A Winning Stalemate Strategy

This is time of year when many people get married. I want to get some tips for my marriage book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make it Last” 10 secrets to shape a great marriage that I wrote with my bride Dee.  

Today’s tip to help you win in your marriage, What do you do when you have a stalemate in your marriage? In other words, one person wants to go one way and the other wants to go the other way. And both feel strongly about the way they want to go. 

The solution was something I learned as a child. My dad would go, would go drive and ask. My mom could he get over and she would go down and win and look and say either yes or no and he would respond accordingly cause they were a team and he listened to her advice. I learned that teamwork makes the dream work not only in business but also in marriage. I recommend you learn to work like a team so you can make it a possibility to win like a team in your marriage.  

 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

A Winning Stalemate Strategy | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

