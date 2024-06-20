Community Connection Thursday, June 20th, 2024
Today on Community Connection, Dr. Virginia Caine returns to the show with tips on how to stay healthy & cool in the hot summer weather! Also, our resident sports guru Danny Bridges stops in with a recap from the world of sports!
