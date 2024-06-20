Listen Live
News

Community Connection Thursday, June 20th, 2024

Published on June 20, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday, June 20th, 2024

Today on Community Connection, Dr. Virginia Caine returns to the show with tips on how to stay healthy & cool in the hot summer weather! Also, our resident sports guru Danny Bridges stops in with a recap from the world of sports!

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

4 items
Entertainment

E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories Series ft. PK’S Corner [WATCH ALL]

free stage indiana state fair evnt page headers for announcements
Events

Gladys Knight To Sing At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage During Indiana State Fair

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, June 6th, 2024

Style & Fashion

Gabrielle Union-Wade, Quinta Brunson And More Celebrate The Reopening Of The Michael Kors Collection Store On Rodeo Drive

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Wendell Pierce Says White Landlord Denied Him An Apartment, Draws Attention To Fearless Fund Case

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close