PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

39TH ANNUAL STELLAR AWARDS: THE GREATEST NIGHT

IN GOSPEL MUSIC RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS AT

THE ORLEANS ARENA ON SATURDAY, JULY 20TH

39TH ANNUAL CEREMONY SET TO BE CO-HOSTED BY

2X EMMY AWARD WINNER LONI LOVE &

RADIO PERSONALITY/COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY

39TH STELLAR AWARDS SET TO AIR ON THE STELLAR TV NETWORK SATURDAY, AUGUST 3RD AT 8PM EST AND 10PM EST AND IN NATIONAL TV BROADCAST SYNDICATION FROM

AUGUST 10, 2024 – SEPTEMBER 8, 2024;

Kim Burrell to Receive the Aretha Franklin Icon Award

Tye Tribbett to Receive the

James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award

Tye Tribbett Tops Nominations List With 8;

Pastor Mike Jr. and Ricky Dillard Earn 6 Nominations;

Jonathan McReynolds and Erica Campbell Earn 5 Nominations

View The Full Nomination List Here

(CHICAGO, IL) June 12, 2024 – Central City Productions recently announced the nominees in 36 categories for the 39th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards taping on Saturday, July 20th, returning to Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena. Hosted by Emmy Award-winning TV personality and comedian Loni Love, alongside Marconi Award-winning radio/TV personality and comedian Rickey Smiley, the evening will bring together gospel music’s brightest stars for a celebration billed as “The Greatest Night in Gospel Music.” The 39th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards will premiere on the Stellar Network on Saturday, August 3rd at 8PM and 10PM EST and in broadcast syndication from August 10, 2024 – September 8, 2024.

Celebrated artist Kim Burrell is set to receive the Aretha Franklin Icon Award; and GRAMMY Award and multiple Stellar Award winner Tye Tribbett is set to receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award.

Stellar Awards taping Tickets are available now at www.stellarawards.com or Ticketmaster.com. Additional announcements regarding ancillary events will follow. Some of the biggest names in Gospel will be appearing as participants in this year’s show – stay tuned for future announcements and follow @thestellars on Instagram and Twitter, or Stellar Gospel Music Awards on Facebook for the latest news and updates about the Greatest Night in Gospel Music.

This year’s Stellar Awards is Sponsored by Procter & Gamble with Presenting Sponsorship provided by AT&T, State Farm, McDonalds, Disney, Walmart, AFLAC and General Motors.

A full list of the 39th annual nominees can be found on the official Stellar Awards website. For more information, please visit stellarawards.com and join the conversation using the hashtag #TheStellars.