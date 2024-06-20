IMPD: Woman Stabbed Multiple Times in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–A woman was stabbed several times in downtown Indianapolis Thursday morning.
IMPD says they responded around 6:30 am to 201 E. Washington Street, which is the address of the Julia M. Carson Transit Center.
The woman is alive, but was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
IMPD has “located a potential suspect who they detained.” They say the investigation is ongoing.
