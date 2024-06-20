Listen Live
Local

IMPD: Woman Stabbed Multiple Times in Downtown Indianapolis

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Police lights at the scene of a shooting

Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko


INDIANAPOLIS–A woman was stabbed several times in downtown Indianapolis Thursday morning.

IMPD says they responded around 6:30 am to 201 E. Washington Street, which is the address of the Julia M. Carson Transit Center.

The woman is alive, but was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

IMPD has “located a potential suspect who they detained.” They say the investigation is ongoing.

The post IMPD: Woman Stabbed Multiple Times in Downtown Indianapolis appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD: Woman Stabbed Multiple Times in Downtown Indianapolis  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, June 6th, 2024

free stage indiana state fair evnt page headers for announcements
Events

Gladys Knight To Sing At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage During Indiana State Fair

4 items
Entertainment

E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories Series ft. PK’S Corner [WATCH ALL]

Style & Fashion

Gabrielle Union-Wade, Quinta Brunson And More Celebrate The Reopening Of The Michael Kors Collection Store On Rodeo Drive

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Wendell Pierce Says White Landlord Denied Him An Apartment, Draws Attention To Fearless Fund Case

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close