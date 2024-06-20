Lupita Nyong’o Made This $60 Dress Look Couture, And You Can Too

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Lupita Nyong’o, a style icon, has once again shown us that fashion is not about the price tag. Her recent appearance in a $60 Betsey Johnson dress, which she elevated to a high-fashion ensemble, is a reminder that style is about how you carry yourself, not how much you spend.

It’s no secret that Nyong’o has a unique talent for transforming any outfit into a fashion statement. As a renowned star, we often anticipate her in high-end designer wear like Prada, Fendi, and the like. Yet, she recently surprised us, stepping out in New York City in a modest Betsey Johnson leopard dress, effortlessly turning it into a high-fashion ensemble.

How Lupita Nyong’o Made this $60 Betsey Johnson Dress Look Like High-end Fashion

The simple slip dress featured spaghetti straps and lace detailing. It flowed perfectly over Nyong’o’s curvy, statuesque body, giving her a classy yet sensual aura. The star elevated this look by not only being the poised, sophisticated lady she is but also by pairing it with glamorous accessories. Her leopard heels and designer handbag added a pop of luxury to her outfit, giving it a blend of high and low savviness.

The multihyphenate topped her sassy look off with flawless, glowing skin, a gold bracelet, diamond studs, and chic sunglasses. She sported her fierce short hairdo with a side part.

Nyong’o’s Latest Looks

Nyong’o has been making press rounds to promote her latest movie, A Quiet Place: One Day, and her outfits have been eating. From MÔNOT to Mugler, the chocolate beauty has been a sight for sore eyes.

To shop Nyong’o’s Betsey Johnson dress, click here.

