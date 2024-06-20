Indianapolis DPW Closing Recycling Drop-Off Location on South Side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy residents on the city’s south side may need to find a new place to drop-off their recycling as the Department of Public Works announced on Tuesday that they are closing Beck Service Center location.
The Beck Service Center was located at 6025 Madison Avenue. Just south of the Kroger between Edgewood and Matthews Avenues. Recyclables that were collected at this location included glass, plastic bottles, jugs, containers, cans, newspapers, cardboard, and paper.
The DPW website notes that plastic bags, film, and Styrofoam all must be recycled at specific centers located on their website.
The Indianapolis DPW also noted that continuing to leave trash at this site could now result in an illegal dumping fine.
The next closest locations to the Beck Service Center are both Kroger locations. One located at 8130 East Southport Road. The other is at 8745 South Emerson Avenue.
