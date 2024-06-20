Listen Live
IMPD: Police Need Help Finding Missing Woman

Published on June 20, 2024

Image of Alexis Knight

Source: Photo Courtesy of IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are looking for a woman who has been missing since Saturday, and they need your help.

Officers say 23-year-old Alexis Knight was last seen on North Country Club Road on June 15th. They believe she may be in danger and in need of medical help.

Knight is described as a 5’2″, biracial woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or know anything about this, please call 9-1-1, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit, or Crime Stoppers.

Contact Information:

IMPD Missing Persons Unit: 317-327-6160

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477

