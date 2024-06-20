Listen Live
Michael Phelps Coming to Indianapolis Friday

Published on June 20, 2024

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials -2000

Source: Simon M Bruty / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been following the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Indianapolis, you may be interested to know that decorated former Olympian Michael Phelps will be in the Circle City starting Friday.

The 28-time medalist recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he explained that he will be heading to Indy to work with NBC in the final days of the event.

Phelps told McAfee that Lucas Oil Stadium has become “the biggest venue…ever” for the sport. He even argued that the trials are “probably more intense than the actual Olympics,” as thousands of swimmers compete to fill just 52 available spots.

This year’s Trials began on June 15th and will come to an end Sunday. Learn more about the schedule here.

The Paris Olympics will be held July 26th through August 11th.

OLY-2008-SWIMMING-200M-BUTTERFLY-PODIUM

Source: MARTIN BUREAU / Getty

