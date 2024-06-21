Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Money, Money, Money, Money: Talk About It! | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.21.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Money, Money, Money, Money: Talk About It!”

This is the time of year when many people get married. I want to get some tips for my marriage book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make it Last” that I wrote with my bride Dee. 

Today’s tip to help you win in your marriage is to discuss one of the three big issues that is responsible for breaking up marriage. That is the issue of money. See the three issues sex, money, communication.  

Now money matters in marriage because marriage is not only a love relationship, but it’s really a merger where you have two entities coming together and both bring their resources together to create a new entity. When these two companies come together. We know they must leave cleave and weave a new entity.  

We wrote that there’s something in the book we hear what we wrote in the book. Many couples are so busy being romantic they forget to talk about the money. Money management is not romantic, but it helps to generate great marriages. So if you want to stop arguing about money, my recommendation is that you must talk about the money with your honey and your days will be sunny.  

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Money, Money, Money, Money: Talk About It! | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

free stage indiana state fair evnt page headers for announcements
Events

Gladys Knight To Sing At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage During Indiana State Fair

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, June 6th, 2024

4 items
Entertainment

E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories Series ft. PK’S Corner [WATCH ALL]

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Wendell Pierce Says White Landlord Denied Him An Apartment, Draws Attention To Fearless Fund Case

News

Nearly 30 Years After His Death, Cpl. Waverly Woodson, Jr., A Black Medic And rD-Day Hero Is Finally Honored

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close