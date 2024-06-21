Listen Live
Noblesville Takes Adult Baby Store Owner To Court Again

Published on June 21, 2024

A photo showing My Inner Baby temporarily closed

Source: (PHOTO: WISH-TV)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — You may remember the saga between the city of Noblesville and the owners of the store “My Inner Baby” from two years ago.

The store drew the ire of the city for violating zoning ordinances as the city claimed it was a sex shop. The owners of My Inner Baby, which include Ryan Polokoff tried to fight that in court, but ultimately lost that battle and were forced to close down.

The store has since reopened in a different location north of where it used to be.

“We just opened up our shop two and a half weeks ago on June 3, and, on Monday, we got a lawsuit from the city claiming that this is sex shop location two,” Polokoff said to WISH-TV.

The reason the city deems them to be a sex shop is because of its unique inventory, which includes adult diapers. Polokoff said their clientele includes people who have incontinence issues, but also people who engage in role-playing as a form of therapy to deal with trauma. This is known as “age-regression therapy.”

“We sell Squishmallows, little stuffed animals, and whatnot,” he said. “We have adult-sized pacifiers, and a lot of clothing, body suits similar to a One Zee.”

At their previous location, they also advertised with the social media hashtag #ABDL, which stands for “Adult Baby and Diaper Lovers”, a common hashtag used among those who engage in baby role-playing.

“By opening this second location in the same zoning district where the first was located, MIB is deliberately disregarding the Director’s determination, the BZA’s affirmation of that determination, and both lawsuits that followed,” said Noblesville city attorney Jonathan Hughes.

The city added that they successfully sued Polokoff and his subsequent appeal was denied over ordinance violations. Polokoff said he is ready to go back to court again.

“They won due to a procedural error by our attorneys,” Polokoff said. “So, we never truly had a chance to argue our case in court.”

