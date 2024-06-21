Dottie Peoples Ties The Knot at 73

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for Grammy nominated gospel singer, Dottie Peoples, and her beau, Michael Aaron. The couple wed in the presence of close family and friends this past weekend in Jonesboro, Georgia. Peoples was a vision of beauty in a fully embroidered purple gown and matching veil. Her new husband donned a white button down, slacks, and shoes, and a purple suit jacket and bow tie that coordinated with her look. Guests wore all white at the couple’s request, keeping the color scheme of royal purple and heavenly white.

One guest shared their excitement for the couple on social media. In an Instagram reel, gospel singer Earl Bynum posed smiling with the newlyweds and fellow attendees. The clip gives fans an inside look at the nuptials as it catches the duo joyfully chassaying into the reception. They were greeted with clapping, cheering and grins from their admiring guests.

As one of the most renowned figures in gospel, Peoples has been a vessel for encouragement, faith, and inspiration for five decades. The “He’s An On Time God” singer is now inspiring those young and old through a new avenue – her love story. At 73, she is entering her second marriage and proving the “it’s never too late” proverb true.

Let’s recap her achievements as we celebrate her latest milestone.

Affectionately known as the “Songbird of the South’,’ Peoples has contributed great works to the gospel industry. Her undeniable talent landed her a position as background singer for Dorothy Norwood, and later Shirley Caesar, in her late teens. After relocating to Atlanta in the late 1970s, she took on the role of general manager at Church Door Records. There she produced her first albums “Surely God is Able” (1984) and “Is It Worth It All” (1987), cementing her position as a pillar in gospel early.

Peoples’ career began to soar in the 1990’s after signing with Atlanta International Records. During this time “On Time God” was released. The album went on to become a number one record on the Billboard Gospel chart and remained within or near the top ten for two years.

This album also earned her several Stellar Awards, including Female Vocalist of the Year, Choir of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. The popularity and influence of its title record, “He’s An On Time God” has spanned generations. To this day it is her most recognized and celebrated song. Her other hits, including “Testify,” “God Can,” and “Count on God” also helped to solidify her legacy in gospel music.

She is a highly decorated artist with a Dove Award, multiple Stellar Awards (including the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award), and several Gospel Music Workshops of America accolades.

Her gift is evident even when she is not holding the mic. Peoples is a prolific songwriter, producer, and businesswoman. She’s lent her pen and skill to help lift other acclaimed artists such as Reverend Dreyfus Smith and The Wings of Faith Mass Choir.

We celebrate her ongoing legacy and are excited for her new beginning.

Dottie Peoples Ties The Knot at 73 was originally published on elev8.com