Listen Live
National

Supreme Court Upholds Law Allowing Ban On Domestic Abusers Owning Guns

Published on June 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
WASHINGTON, DC, - JUNE 20: The Supreme Court ahead of opinion a

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C.— The Supreme Court is upholding a federal law that allows domestic abusers to be banned from owning a gun.

The 8-1 decision was handed down Friday by the high court.

“Since the founding, our Nation’s firearm laws have included provisions preventing individuals who threaten physical harm to others from misusing firearms,” said Justice John Roberts.

The court’s three liberal justices and five of the six conservative justices backed the decision. Justice Clarence Thomas was the lone dissenting voice.

“Domestic violence is a public safety and health concern. Today’s opinion ensures that trial courts have a vital tool to help ensure the safety of domestic violence survivors, their families, and their communities. Our daily work is dedicated to protecting our clients and we are proud to have been a part of the group of organizations that gave a voice to our clients and our communities,” said Rakuya Trice Indiana Legal Services’ Deputy Director & Director of Medical- Legal Partnerships.

William McCarthy, Indiana Legal Services’ Domestic Violence Resource Attorney, said this decision is a victory for the common-sense principle that a person who is a danger to others can be temporarily barred by a court from possessing deadly weapons.

“We are glad that our clients—particularly women who have experienced domestic violence and their families—will maintain the right to ask courts to help keep them safe from violence from dangerous domestic abusers. The decision is an important reminder that we must keep working to ensure that the law prevents gun violence, rather than enable it,” said McCarthy.

The post Supreme Court Upholds Law Allowing Ban On Domestic Abusers Owning Guns appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Supreme Court Upholds Law Allowing Ban On Domestic Abusers Owning Guns  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, June 6th, 2024

free stage indiana state fair evnt page headers for announcements
Events

Gladys Knight To Sing At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage During Indiana State Fair

Style & Fashion

Gabrielle Union-Wade, Quinta Brunson And More Celebrate The Reopening Of The Michael Kors Collection Store On Rodeo Drive

4 items
Entertainment

E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories Series ft. PK’S Corner [WATCH ALL]

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close