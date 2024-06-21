Joining Get Up Mornings, Erica Reed discussed her musical journey, new single, and dedication to women’s empowerment. Reed’s latest single, “The Blood of Jesus,” is a powerful testament to her faith and musical talent. “There’s something powerful about singing about the blood of Jesus,” said Erica Campbell, highlighting the profound impact of Reed’s music.

Reed shared her long-standing passion for music, stating, “I’ve been doing music pretty much all my life.” Initially, she pursued a business career but felt a divine calling to return to music, dedicating her talents to glorifying God.

In addition to her musical career, Reed is a successful entrepreneur, running three restaurants in St. Louis and Illinois, along with a food truck. She invited listeners to visit her establishments, including Ghost Stores Restaurant and Grill, and to try her renowned gospel brunch held on fourth Sundays.

Reed’s commitment to women’s empowerment is evident through her organization, Sisters United Women’s United Organization, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. The organization supports and inspires women from all walks of life, hosting events like a tea party with vision boards and motivational speakers.

Reed emphasized the importance of using her platform to spread the message of Jesus and promote her upcoming event. “Every opportunity that I get to tell people about Jesus, I take it,” she said.

To stay connected with Erica Reed and her latest projects, visit ericaremusic.com or follow her on social media @ericareedmusic. Don’t miss out on her new single, “The Blood of Jesus,” available on all streaming platforms.

Erica Reed on Her Musical Journey, Empowering Women, and New Single “The Blood of Jesus” was originally published on getuperica.com