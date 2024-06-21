Listen Live
Sports

Indiana Fever Win Fourth Straight Game Against Atlanta

Published on June 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
WNBA: JUN 21 Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

ATLANTA – The Indiana Fever picked up their fourth straight win with a win against the Atlanta Dream.

Atlanta set a franchise record for single-game home attendance, with more than 17,000 people in attendance, but it was the away team who came away victorious.

Naylyssa Smith led the way in scoring for Indiana with 21 points. She finished the game shooting 10-17 from the field along with 9 rebounds and two assists. Second in scoring was Kelsey Mitchell with 18 points, shooting 7-12 from the Field. Rookie Caitlin Clark was the third fever player to finish the game in double figures. She made half of her three point attempts on her way to 16 points.

Friday’s win extends the Fever’s longest winning streak of the season to four. Their next game is this Sunday on the road against Chicago. Tipoff is at 4pm.

The post Indiana Fever Win Fourth Straight Game Against Atlanta appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana Fever Win Fourth Straight Game Against Atlanta  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, June 6th, 2024

free stage indiana state fair evnt page headers for announcements
Events

Gladys Knight To Sing At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage During Indiana State Fair

Style & Fashion

Gabrielle Union-Wade, Quinta Brunson And More Celebrate The Reopening Of The Michael Kors Collection Store On Rodeo Drive

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

4 items
Entertainment

E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories Series ft. PK’S Corner [WATCH ALL]

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close