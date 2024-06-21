Listen Live
Local

Judge in Delphi Murders Case Schedules 3-Day Hearing

Published on June 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Delphi Judge Fran Gull

Source: Allen County Court / Screenshot of Allen County court hearing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Special Judge Frances Gull has scheduled a new hearing in the Delphi murders case.

Gull on Friday scheduled a three-day hearing set to begin July 30 in the case of Richard Allen, 51, of Delphi.

Allen was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022 for the 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German in Delphi.

Gull plans to hear several motions, including defense requests to have Allen moved from a state prison and into a county jail before his trial, and a motion to dismiss the charges against him.

Gull will also hear a request from prosecutors to limit the evidence and witnesses Allen’s defense can present.

Allen is currently scheduled for trial in October.

The defense attorneys this week called for the judge to be a witness at future hearings.

The post Judge in Delphi Murders Case Schedules 3-Day Hearing appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Judge in Delphi Murders Case Schedules 3-Day Hearing  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, June 6th, 2024

free stage indiana state fair evnt page headers for announcements
Events

Gladys Knight To Sing At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage During Indiana State Fair

Style & Fashion

Gabrielle Union-Wade, Quinta Brunson And More Celebrate The Reopening Of The Michael Kors Collection Store On Rodeo Drive

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

4 items
Entertainment

E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories Series ft. PK’S Corner [WATCH ALL]

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close