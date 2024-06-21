Inmate Gets Longer Sentence for Making “Homemade Weapon”

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A Georgia man currently imprisoned in Terre Haute is now facing an additional 2.5 years behind bars for creating a weapon while in prison.
Javon Britton has been at the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex since 2017, as part of an 11.5-year sentence. He was convicted of robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in 2015.
But, another 32 months have now been added to his initial sentence, as officers caught him with a “homemade weapon” in 2019.
According to the Department of Justice, prison staff found the “improvised” device – which was essentially a padlock attached to a belt – in Britton’s pocket after he tried to bring it with him through a metal detector.
They say he ran but was soon “tackled by multiple officers.”
