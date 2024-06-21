Listen Live
Local

Inmate Gets Longer Sentence for Making “Homemade Weapon”

Published on June 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Handcuffed Prisoner

Source: (Photo by View_Apart/Getty)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A Georgia man currently imprisoned in Terre Haute is now facing an additional 2.5 years behind bars for creating a weapon while in prison.

Javon Britton has been at the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex since 2017, as part of an 11.5-year sentence. He was convicted of robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in 2015.

But, another 32 months have now been added to his initial sentence, as officers caught him with a “homemade weapon” in 2019.

According to the Department of Justice, prison staff found the “improvised” device – which was essentially a padlock attached to a belt – in Britton’s pocket after he tried to bring it with him through a metal detector.

They say he ran but was soon “tackled by multiple officers.”

The post Inmate Gets Longer Sentence for Making “Homemade Weapon” appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Inmate Gets Longer Sentence for Making “Homemade Weapon”  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, June 6th, 2024

free stage indiana state fair evnt page headers for announcements
Events

Gladys Knight To Sing At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage During Indiana State Fair

Style & Fashion

Gabrielle Union-Wade, Quinta Brunson And More Celebrate The Reopening Of The Michael Kors Collection Store On Rodeo Drive

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

4 items
Entertainment

E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories Series ft. PK’S Corner [WATCH ALL]

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close