3 Indianapolis men are in custody after a high-speed chase started in Scott County and ended up near Columbus Friday afternoon.
The driver, James Thomas Vinson wanted on a variety of warrants out of Marion County…while his passengers Cedrick Anthony Gleaves and Carl Fulmore, both charged with Marijuana Possession following the pursuit in which they were in a gray 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup that was reported stolen out of Westfield last month…
During the chase, Vinson, at one point, drove northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 before officers successfully deployed Stop Sticks and the pickup came to a stop near the 82-mile marker.
The trio was arrested and transported to the Clark County Jail without further incident.
The three men and their charges are listed below:
James Thomas Vinson (Driver), 35, Indianapolis, Indiana:
Resisting Law Enforcement – Level 6 Felony
Vehicle Theft – Level 6 Felony
Habitual Traffic Violator – Level 6 Felony
Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony
False Informing – B Misdemeanor
Possession of Marijuana – B Misdemeanor
Numerous warrants out of Marion County
Cedrick Anthony Gleaves, 29, Indianapolis, Indiana:
Possession of Marijuana
Carl Fulmore, 23, Indianapolis, Indiana:
Possession of Marijuana
These are preliminary charges and may change as the investigation continues.
The post Three Arrested after Multi-County Pursuit on I-65 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Three Arrested after Multi-County Pursuit on I-65 was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration
-
Community Connection Thursday, June 6th, 2024
-
Gladys Knight To Sing At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage During Indiana State Fair
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!