Listen Live
Local

Three Arrested after Multi-County Pursuit on I-65

Three Arrested after Multi-County Pursuit on I-65

Published on June 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Indiana State Police symbol

Source: PHOTO: Chris Davis/Emmis

 

3 Indianapolis men are in custody after a high-speed chase started in Scott County and ended up near Columbus Friday afternoon.

The driver, James Thomas Vinson wanted on a variety of warrants out of Marion County…while his passengers Cedrick Anthony Gleaves and Carl Fulmore, both charged with Marijuana Possession following the pursuit in which they were in a gray 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup that was reported stolen out of Westfield last month…

During the chase, Vinson, at one point, drove northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 before officers successfully deployed Stop Sticks and the pickup came to a stop near the 82-mile marker.

The trio was arrested and transported to the Clark County Jail without further incident.

The three men and their charges are listed below:

James Thomas Vinson (Driver), 35, Indianapolis, Indiana:

Resisting Law Enforcement – Level 6 Felony

Vehicle Theft – Level 6 Felony

Habitual Traffic Violator – Level 6 Felony

Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony

False Informing – B Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – B Misdemeanor

Numerous warrants out of Marion County

Cedrick Anthony Gleaves, 29, Indianapolis, Indiana:

Possession of Marijuana

Carl Fulmore, 23, Indianapolis, Indiana:

Possession of Marijuana

These are preliminary charges and may change as the investigation continues.

 

 

The post Three Arrested after Multi-County Pursuit on I-65 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Three Arrested after Multi-County Pursuit on I-65  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, June 6th, 2024

free stage indiana state fair evnt page headers for announcements
Events

Gladys Knight To Sing At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage During Indiana State Fair

40 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: Top 40 All-Time Black Music Artists in the Film Industry

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Friday, June 7th, 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close