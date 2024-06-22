Listen Live
Naked Woman Tosses Brick at Drive-Thru Window at an East Side Indy McDonald’s

Published on June 22, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were called to a report of vandalism Friday afternoon at the McDonald’s located on N. Post Road, near 38th Street.

Employees told police a naked woman allegedly threw two bricks at the drive-thru window before fleeing as a passenger in a white car. The bricks reportedly damaged two of the drive-thru’s windows, costing the restaurant an estimated $15,000.

Police have not issued descriptions of either the woman or her getaway vehicle at this time.

