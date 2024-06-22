Listen Live
ISP: Two Killed, One Hurt in Harrison County Shooting

Published on June 22, 2024

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — State Police are investigating after two people were killed, and one was hurt, in a shooting in Harrison County Friday evening.

After getting a 9-1-1 call around 6 p.m., officers found a man who had been shot in the arm. The man, 56-year-old Marion Young, was then taken to University Hospital in Louisville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later found the bodies of an elderly man and woman, identified as 84-year-old Donald Weaver and 82-year-old Virginia Scofield, outside the back door of a home on Mosquito Creek Road. Scofield was the mother of Young.

At this time, officers believe Weaver and Young got into an argument that led to the shooting. They think Weaver shot Young in the arm before eventually killing Scofield, and then himself.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

