Jackie Hill Perry Signs To Reach Records

Jackie Hill Perry recently announced her return to music after signing with Reach Records, a record label founded by Grammy award-winning hip hop rapper, Lecrae.

As Jackie and her husband are currently making pit stops throughout the country for their podcast tour, “With the Perrys,” she chose to share the exciting news during the event in New York City alongside special guest, friend, and now label mate, Lecrae.

“To get back into music feels like a privilege and joy that I never knew I would be able to experience again at least at this level,” Perry said. “I think to be able to partner with Reach [Records] and collaborating and creating new music means there is a level of excellence, creativity and beauty that will come from this partnership.

Her debut single, “First Draft,” under her new deal was written by Perry herself. She uses her gifts to express her feelings through both vulnerability and transparency. Though widely recognized for her spiritual tongue and ordained speech as both a teacher and speaker, this isn’t Perry’s first rodeo when it comes to music. Ten years ago she released her debut album, “The Art of Joy,” in 2014.

Perry’s gripping and engaging words founded on sound doctrine, fused together with her artistry, brings a distinctive voice to the world of Christian hip hop. “First Draft” highlights a significant season in Perry’s career, exploring her thoughts surrounding rap as she perfects her one of a kind sound.

“As far as the song, it is what the title says it is, it is a ‘first draft’ so it’s not necessarily perfected, but it is a preview of the fact that I am tightening up my pen and figuring out what it means to rap, how I rap and the way I rap. It’s a first draft,” she shared.

