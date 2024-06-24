Blood Center Says Supply is at “Dangerously Low” Levels

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Versiti Blood Center of Indiana has issued an emergency appeal for blood donations due to what they describe as a “dangerously low” blood supply. Versiti is the primary blood provider for more than 95 hospitals across Indiana.

They say that all types are in demand currently with O-positive and O-negative types the most urgent. O-positive because it is the most common blood type, and O-negative because it is the “universal” blood type that can be used in emergency situations.

“We know summer is a challenging time for blood donation, and we plan for it every year, but what we see today is dire,” said Dr. Dan Waxman, Vice President of Transfusion Medicine and Senior Medical Director at Versiti. “Patients’ lives are at risk. If you are healthy and able, we are pleading with you to donate blood this week.”

Versiti sites over 4,400 appointments missed in the month of June and a significant amount of organ transplant procedures that have required blood as reasons for the shortage.

If you are 16 or older and in good health, Versiti encourages you to donate at one of their six donation centers.

Donor center locations:

INDIANAPOLIS: 3450 N. Meridian St.

FISHERS: 11005 Allisonville Road

CARMEL: 726 Adams St., Suite 150

GREENWOOD: 8739 U.S. 31 South

TERRE HAUTE: 2021 S. Third St.

LAFAYETTE: 2200 Elmwood Ave., Suite D-16

You can schedule an appointment by calling 317-916-5150 or go to versiti.org. Walk-ins are welcome.

