Melvin Crispell, III Releases His Latest EP, Covered Vol. 1, Available Now

(Nashville, TN) June 21, 2024 – Multi-GRAMMY®, Dove, and Stellar Award-nominated artist Melvin Crispell, III celebrates his latest project, Covered Vol. 1. This EP marks Melvin’s third release and is a collection of modernized arrangements of gospel favorites. Melvin’s soulful EP pays homage to some of the artists who have remained an influence on him, recording these songs with a present-day twist, infusing them with his restorative vocals that are a signature of his rich performances.

Following his first two albums, this project continues to showcase Melvin’s artistic flourishes in lifting up gospel’s enduring message as well as creating new interpretations driving the sounds of gospel today. His new EP Covered Vol. 1, features six tracks, bringing hope and praise in God’s covering through hardship. The first three released singles include “He’s Never Failed Me Yet,” a CeCe Winans cover, a cover of Tye Tribbett’s “Hold On,” and “Yesterday” first sung by Mary Mary. On “Restored,” Melvin sings the joyful song from J. Moss about the restoration from knowing God’s name, offering reassurance of healing and deliverance. Melvin’s versions of Yolanda Adams’ “The Battle Is the Lord’s” and John P. Kee’s “Show Up” remind listeners that God is in control, urging them to trust in His omnipotence and timing. He will be celebrating his recent birthday and this new EP in his hometown Charlotte, NC with the Covered Vol. 1 EP Release Karaoke Night. On July 25th, join Melvin and friends at his free live karaoke event at The Living Room Event Venue in Mt. Holly, NC beginning 6:30 pm ET.

Melvin Crispell, III gained prominence after winning Season 9 of BET’s gospel competition “Sunday Best” in 2019. Since then, he has released two full-length albums (I’ve Got a Testimony and No Failure), which have garnered several musical accolades including: two GRAMMY nominations, two Dove Award nominations, and Stellar Award nominations. Melvin is up for four awards at the 39th Annual Stellar Awards, which will tape in Las Vegas on July 20th.

For the 2024 Stellar Awards, he is nominated for Male Artist of the Year, Traditional Artist of the Year, Traditional Male Artist of the Year, and Traditional Album of the Year for his second album, No Failure. In Las Vegas, pre-Stellar Awards Melvin will also be appearing at ROOT Magazine’s ROOT 15 celebration on July 18th, and The Urban Soul Cafe Honors on July 19th. For more information on Melvin’s upcoming appearances and cities, visit melvincrispell.com.

