Listen Live
Wellness

Usher Champions Diabetes Awareness on Capitol Hill

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Usher June 12

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Usher made his way to Capitol Hill last week to advocate for lawmakers to make screening for Type 1 diabetes more attainable.

Usher, whose son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes a decade ago, has a personal stance on the cause. His passion associated with the topic results in his want and drive to advocate for positive change in hopes of saving lives.

According to The Mayo Clinic, Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition that was once referred to as “juvenile diabetes or insulin dependent diabetes” where the pancreas produces a small amount or no insulin at all. An article on uvahealth.com explains that Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes come from different causes. In Type 1 diabetes, the pancreas does not make insulin because the body’s immune system attacks the islet cells in the pancreas that produces insulin. In Type 2 diabetes, the pancreas makes less insulin than usual, and your body becomes resistant to insulin. The sooner individuals are able to screen for Type 1 diabetes and identify the progression, the sooner they can be provided with the necessary support to assist in managing the condition and quality of their everyday life.

Usher was initially spotted riding the Senate subway before he met with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other lawmakers to discuss SCREEN for Type 1 Diabetes Act. The discussion was led by Representative Schrier, DeGette, Joyce, and Bilirakis in the House, and Senator Shaheen and Collins in the Senate.

While still in the preliminary stages, the act aims to increase awareness and provide early detection of the disease. It wouldn’t be Usher if fans, including reporters and Capitol Hill staff, weren’t lined up patiently waiting for a selfie after the meeting. At one point, emerging from the meeting in his tan suit, undershirt, and signature shades, Usher told Good Morning America, “I had a great time here in D.C.,” when asked about his conversations with lawmakers.

DON’T MISS…

Halle Berry Backs $275 Million Bill That Boosts Menopause Care

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

Creator’s Corner: Debbie Williams Uses Her Nutritional Expertise To Inspire And Transform Lives

8 Dimensions of Wellness: What Does Caring For Your Mind, Body, and Spirit Look Like?

Usher Champions Diabetes Awareness on Capitol Hill  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Wednesday, June 12th, 2024

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, June 6th, 2024

free stage indiana state fair evnt page headers for announcements
Events

Gladys Knight To Sing At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage During Indiana State Fair

bmm black music month inspiration gospel
Music

Saturday Night Live Gospel Black Music Month Throwback Song of the Night

40 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: Top 40 All-Time Black Music Artists in the Film Industry

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close