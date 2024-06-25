Listen Live
Serena Williams And Teyana Taylor Decorate The Front Row Of The Thom Browne Show During Paris Fashion Week

Teyana Taylor and Serena Williams did not come to play with us during Paris Fashion Week, and it shows.

Published on June 25, 2024

Thom Browne: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Julien M. Hekimian / Getty

Teyana Taylor and Serena Williams did not come to play with us during Paris Fashion Week, and it shows. Both women slayed at the Vogue World: Paris show, with Taylor giving fierce choreography and Williams giving the strut of a lifetime. As if that performance didn’t already live rent free in our heads, both ladies decided to up the ante with a fashionable front row appearance at the Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show.

Taylor, a long-time fan of the designer, served a classic look that directly aligns with her style versatility. The singer and actress wore a striped suit with a muted tropical design on the double-breasted jacket and a nautical theme on the mid-length skirt. She accessorized the look with a dog-shaped purse, and styled her hair in a blunt, platinum blonde asymmetrical bob.

Thom Browne: Outside - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Williams opted for a chic schoolgirl look comprised of a striped button-down top paired with a plaid tie and red bustier featuring white dogs. Her red pleated skirt matched the bustier, and she completed the look with a plaid and striped blazer draped over her shoulders.

Thom Browne: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Julien M. Hekimian / Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith also made an appearance at the Thom Browne show, decked out in a white and grey look, partnered with a plaid oversized jacket.

Thom Browne: Front Row -Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Julien M. Hekimian / Getty

We expect to see many jaw-dropping looks over the next few weeks. Leave it to Teyana Taylor, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and more to set the tone for the rest of Paris Fashion Week. What do you think? Are you as obsessed as we are with these looks?

Serena Williams And Teyana Taylor Decorate The Front Row Of The Thom Browne Show During Paris Fashion Week  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

