44-year-old Beatris Loredo was sentenced to 4 years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for conspiring to receive two packages thru the U-S mail containing meth and heroin for distribution.
In October 20-22, law enforcement intercepted a package bound for Loredo that contained nearly 2 kilograms of pure meth. In January 20-23, a second package bound for Loredo contained 77 grams of heroin.
Both packages originated from Mexico, and Loredo admitted she intended to deliver the packages, but was unable to do so as they never arrived.
The post Elkhart Woman Gets 4 years in Prison for Conspiracy to Receive Drugs via US Mail appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Elkhart Woman Gets 4 years in Prison for Conspiracy to Receive Drugs via US Mail was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration
-
Community Connection Thursday, June 6th, 2024
-
Gladys Knight To Sing At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage During Indiana State Fair
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists
-
Community Connection Friday, June 7th, 2024