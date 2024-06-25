How Veterans in Indiana Are Getting Help

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE–Soon there will be another resource to help veterans in Indiana who are dealing with a crisis.

A new law goes into effect July 1 that will create a statewide green alert. That will notify the public when veterans or active service or National Guard members are reported missing and believed to be at risk of being harmed or hurting themselves.

Helping veterans has also become a passion for Indycar driver Sting Ray Robb. He has partnered with INvets, an Indiana-based organization that helps veterans transition from military to civilian life.

“Our job is to try and drive fundraising for INvets. 80 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to the mission which helps more veterans find great careers and find the help they need,” said Robb.

Robb says the transition shouldn’t be transactional for veterans, but rather, transformational.

“Having someone like INvets have the ability to find jobs, the mental health, and creating a positive culture around these great veterans is pretty awesome,” said Robb.

INvets also recruits veterans and brings their skillset back to Indiana. Robb says they’ve partnered with more than 600 businesses to provide a bridge from service members outside of the state to inside the state.

Help is also available through the 988 helpline 24-7 for confidential crisis support. You can call 988 or text 838255 for the Veterans Crisis Line.

State Representative Ryan Lauer of Columbus, a member of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, says callers do not need to be enrolled in veterans benefits or in health care to access the hotline.

“It’s not uncommon for veterans to experience difficulties after their service and they return home. The 988 hotline is able to offer specific help to those in crisis. These Hoosiers are not alone, and help is available. Just dial 988,” said Lauer.

The organization “Helping Veterans And Families” (HVAF) says they are now offering employment services for veterans in West Central Indiana. HVAF says they are now providing those services in Terre Haute because of “the reportedly high number of unemployed and underemployed veterans in the area.” HVAF has started a two-year pilot program with Intecare, which is an organization that provides housing services. They are also teaming up with Reach Services, a Terre Haute-based nonprofit that serves low-income individuals and families.

June is also Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month. PTSD is a mental and behavioral disorder that develops from experiencing a traumatic event. A person with PTSD is at a higher risk of suicide and intentional self-harm. The National Center for PTSD says at some point in their life, 7 out of every 100 Veterans (or 7%) will have PTSD.

You can hear the full interview with Sting Ray Robb below.

