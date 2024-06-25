Finding Taylor Casey: Family Seeks Answers After Black Woman Goes Missing In Bahamas During Yoga Retreat

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

A family is seeking answers after a Black Chicago woman disappeared in the Bahamas during a yoga retreat. According to AP, Taylor Casey, 41, went missing on June 19 while attending the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island, Bahamas, which was confirmed by her family in a news release.

On June 21, a missing person report was issued by the Bahamas Police Force and a poster was created to bring awareness to her disappearance.

Her mother, Colette Seymore, has traveled to Paradise Island and Nassau, to meet with authorities to get answers about her daughter’s whereabouts, according to reports.

“We are deeply concerned for Taylor’s safety and well-being,” Seymore said in a press release which was posted on a Facebook group dedicated to finding Taylor Casey. “We love Taylor and want her home.”

Casey has been practicing yoga for 15 years and traveled to the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat to gain knowledge and experience to share with her community in Chicago, according to her mother.

“I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return. Taylor would never disappear like this,” said Seymore in the press release.

The family is urging anyone who may have information about her whereabouts to please come forward as soon as possible. “Every lead is crucial in their efforts to locate her,” the release read.

Casey has been described as a light-skinned Black woman about 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The disappearance of Taylor Casey draws attention to the disturbing number of Black women who go missing every year.

In 2022, there were more than 97,000 cases of missing Black women reported in the United States alone, according to data from the National Crime Information Center. In the same year, Black women and girls made up approximately 18% of all missing persons cases, while only being just 7% of the population.

Rosa Page, registered nurse and head of the Black Femicide Prevention Coalition, told U.S. News, that she believes the amount of missing Black women is a lot higher than the numbers suggest.

“There are no flyers, there is no information many times – even (for) the missing women and girls on my page,” she said.

As we’ve previously covered, missing Black women have also historically not gotten adequate media coverage when compared to other demographics.

“If Black people go missing at double their occurrence in the actual population, which happens to be the case, there should be double the stories. But in fact, it’s the opposite,” Kyle Pope, the editor-in-chief and publisher of the Columbia Journalism Review, told WTKR. “When you go missing, your case gets more or less coverage, and it correlates directly to race.”

The post Finding Taylor Casey: Family Seeks Answers After Black Woman Goes Missing In Bahamas During Yoga Retreat appeared first on NewsOne.

