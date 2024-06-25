Body Camera Footage from Fort Wayne Fatal Police Shooting Released by FWPD

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Police Department released body camera footage from a fatal police shooting June 22nd. 22-year-old Linzell Parhm was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

FWPD says officers pulled over a car around 10:30pm Saturday on the southeast side of Fort Wayne. Parhm was in the passenger seat.

Camera footage showed a police officer asking Parhm to put his hands on the dashboard. Parhm originally put his hands on the dash, but continued to move them and reach for a semiautomatic handgun on the floor of the car.

Parhm was shot by the officer after several failed commands to keep his hands on the dashboard.

FWPD has not said why the traffic stop was initiated.

The gun found in the car was reported as a 7.62mm Draco AK Pistol, a semiautomatic handgun.

**Warning: The following footage is not suitable for all ages and contains graphic content**

