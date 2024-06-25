State Museum to Host Adults-Only Summer Camp

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Do you sometimes wish that you could spend your summers the way kids do? If so, consider heading to the Indiana State Museum next month for the one-day Adult Summer Camp event.

Here, you and others aged 21 and over can enjoy snacks, drinks, crafting, stargazing, and more. There will also be a variety of outdoor activities, including archery, axe throwing, and an obstacle course.

Plus, you and your friends can explore the museum “after hours” and learn more about some of the state’s nocturnal animals through the Good Night Forest exhibit, which also serves as the inspiration for the event.

The Camp will run from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 12th. Tickets cost $45, but museum members can get a 10% discount.

Get tickets and learn more at IndianaMuseum.org.

