Community Connection Wednesday, June 26th, 2024

Today on Community Connection, we discuss the new Amos Brown scholarship with none other than his illustrious family members, Oveda Brown and Aar-Yana Willis. Then, we welcome Dr. Virgil Gregory & Jewel Mosley of the Indiana University School of Social Work as they detail the upcoming Mental Health & Wellness seminar at IBE’s Summer Celebration.