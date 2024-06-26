Listen Live
Community Connection Wednesday, June 26th, 2024

Published on June 26, 2024

Community Connection Wednesday, June 26th, 2024

Today on Community Connection, we discuss the new Amos Brown scholarship with none other than his illustrious family members, Oveda Brown and Aar-Yana Willis. Then, we welcome Dr. Virgil Gregory & Jewel Mosley of the Indiana University School of Social Work as they detail the upcoming Mental Health & Wellness seminar at IBE’s Summer Celebration.

