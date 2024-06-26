PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS–One person was killed in a crash involving two cars on the far east side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

At around 6:30, IMPD says they responded to South Carroll Road and Brookville Road, which is near the Hancock-Marion County line. When they got there, they say they found one driver dead and the other was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

INDOT says a traffic signal pole was also hit during the crash.

The crash caused road and lane closures in the area for several hours.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the crash.

The post Fatal Crash Near Hancock-Marion County Line appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

