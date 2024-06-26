Listen Live
Local

ISP: Officers Need Help Solving Cold Case

Published on June 26, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Image of Mitchell Preston

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police / ISP

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — After more than 26 years, State Police are still trying to solve a cold case, and they need your help.

Skeletal remains were found in Vigo County near the I-70 overpass in January of 1998. Thanks to advanced DNA technology, the remains have finally been confirmed as those of Mitchell Preston.

Preston went missing from Anderson in 1997 at the age of 47. Officers think he was heading to California on foot, but they are still not sure what happened to him or how he died.

If you know anything about this, please call the Indiana State Police Cold Case Team at 1-800-225-8576.

The post ISP: Officers Need Help Solving Cold Case appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

ISP: Officers Need Help Solving Cold Case  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Wednesday, June 12th, 2024

5 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: How Prince Navigated The Music Industry His Way

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, June 6th, 2024

bmm black music month urban ac uac
Music

Saturday Night Live Gospel Black Music Month Throwback Song of the Night

20 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: Top 20 Black Music Commercials

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close