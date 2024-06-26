ISP: Officers Need Help Solving Cold Case

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — After more than 26 years, State Police are still trying to solve a cold case, and they need your help.

Skeletal remains were found in Vigo County near the I-70 overpass in January of 1998. Thanks to advanced DNA technology, the remains have finally been confirmed as those of Mitchell Preston.

Preston went missing from Anderson in 1997 at the age of 47. Officers think he was heading to California on foot, but they are still not sure what happened to him or how he died.

If you know anything about this, please call the Indiana State Police Cold Case Team at 1-800-225-8576.

