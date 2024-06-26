Listen Live
Local

Edinburgh Man Convicted of Attempted Murder

Published on June 26, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Mug Shot of Joshua Burton

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office / Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Following a trial, an Edinburgh man has been convicted of Attempted Murder for trying to shoot at a police officer with an assault weapon.

Police say Joshua Burton had been pulled over for running a stop sign last December. But, after he stopped, they claim he got out of his car and “charged at [Officer Clayton Embry] with his rifle pointed.”

Thankfully, the gun misfired, and no one was hurt.

Prior to this stop, he had apparently spoken to another officer about how Edinburgh cops are actually “foreign invaders.” He had also explained his beliefs about the “government’s illegitimacy.”

Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner notes, “I am pleased to see this dangerous criminal convicted and behind bars where he will stay for better part of the rest of his life.”

Burton should be sentenced on July 25th. He could be imprisoned for any length of time between 25 and 60 years.

The post Edinburgh Man Convicted of Attempted Murder appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Edinburgh Man Convicted of Attempted Murder  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Wednesday, June 12th, 2024

5 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: How Prince Navigated The Music Industry His Way

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, June 6th, 2024

bmm black music month urban ac uac
Music

Saturday Night Live Gospel Black Music Month Throwback Song of the Night

20 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: Top 20 Black Music Commercials

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close