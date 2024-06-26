New Study Finds Indiana the Fifth Best State for Basketball

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The NBA experts at Fadeaway World analyzed multiple factors to create the ultimate basketball ranking to determine the ‘best’ states for basketball. They looked at the birth places of NBA and WNBA players and Hall of Fame inductees, the number of NBA, WNBA, G League and NCAA Division 1 teams, and the number of NBA, WNBA, NCAA champions in each state.

By their calculations, Indiana ranks the fifth best state for basketball.

California topped the list, followed by Texas, while New York is third. Illinois placed 4th, then the Hoosier State. Michigan 6th. Ohio was 10th, Kentucky was 15th.

The complete rankings are below:

Rank State No. of NBA, WNBA players & Hall of Fame inductees born in this state No. of NBA, WNBA, G League & NCAA Division 1 teams in this state No. of NBA, WNBA, NCAA men’s & NCAA women’s championship winners in this state 1. California 553 35 49 83.1 2. Texas 283 32 20 73.7 3. New York 512 27 4 69.9 4. Illinois 342 16 8 68.6 5. Indiana 202 14 9 68.1 16. Michigan 206 10 9 59.8 7. North Carolina 184 21 4 52.7 8. Pennsylvania 295 15 7 52 9. Louisiana 159 13 3 50.3 10. Ohio 249 15 4 49.8 11. Georgia 183 9 1 45.3 12. Minnesota 85 4 4 42.3 13. Connecticut 44 7 17 41.6 14. Florida 173 16 5 41 15. Kentucky 138 8 11 40.5 16. Mississippi 115 7 0 39.4 17. Tennessee 125 13 8 36.7 18. Arizona 29 7 4 35.6 19. South Carolina 68 12 3 35.5 20. Utah 30 8 1 33.5 21. Virginia 112 14 2 32.2 22. Wisconsin 86 6 4 31.1 23. Alabama 113 11 0 31 24. Washington 89 6 4 30.3 25. Oklahoma 60 6 3 30.3 26. Kansas 53 3 4 29.1 27. Oregon 46 6 2 28.6 28. New Jersey 183 8 0 28.4 29. Maryland 109 9 3 27.6 30. Arkansas 66 5 1 26.3 31. Nevada 23 3 3 25.9 32. Massachusetts 56 10 18 25.2 33. West Virginia 32 2 0 24.9 34. Missouri 91 16 5 21.6 35. Colorado 31 6 1 17.7 36. Delaware 14 3 0 13.5 37. Iowa 34 5 0 13.2 38. South Dakota 7 3 0 12 39. Maine 3 2 0 8.5 40. Nebraska 22 3 0 8.1 41. Wyoming 7 1 1 7.9 42. Alaska 7 0 0 7.7 43. Montana 13 2 0 7 44. Rhode Island 13 4 0 6.7 45. Idaho 10 3 0 6.3 46. New Mexico 10 2 0 5.2 47. North Dakota 6 2 0 3.6 48.(=) Vermont 1 1 0 3.1 48.(=) Hawaii 3 1 0 3.1 49. New Hampshire 2 2 0 2.9

The post New Study Finds Indiana the Fifth Best State for Basketball appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

