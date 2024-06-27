Listen Live
Local

IMPD: Person Killed In Shooting Southeast Of Downtown

Published on June 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

A photo of an IMPD car at a house

Source: (PHOTO: WISH-TV)


INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a shooting Thursday morning just southeast of downtown, says IMPD.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot along South Meridian Street, in a neighborhood just east of White River on the city’s southeast side.

Officers located a person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

IMPD confirmed the person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The post IMPD: Person Killed In Shooting Southeast Of Downtown appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD: Person Killed In Shooting Southeast Of Downtown  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Wednesday, June 12th, 2024

5 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: How Prince Navigated The Music Industry His Way

bmm black music month urban ac uac
Music

Saturday Night Live Gospel Black Music Month Throwback Song of the Night

20 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: Top 20 Black Music Commercials

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Friday, June 7th, 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close