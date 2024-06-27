Listen Live
Summer Servings Program Helps Kids Get Meals

Published on June 27, 2024

Balanced Snack Choices

Source: SolStock / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — This summer, students in need can once again get meals at various Indianapolis parks, thanks to the Indy Parks Summer Servings Program.

This program aims to help students who benefit from school breakfasts and lunches each academic year, as their families may struggle to get three meals on the table without the assistance.

Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett says, “By ensuring our city’s kids are well fed…Summer Servings helps provide the nutrition they need to grow, to learn, and to thrive.”

Last year, Summer Servings provided more than 190,000 meals. These are just a fraction of the more than 3 million meals that have been served as part of the program since 2013.

Now, you may be wondering who provides the funding for these meals. Alex Cortwright – Chief Communications Officer for Indy Parks – says the program is federally funded, as part of the larger Summer Food Service Program.

Cortwright also notes that kids can swim and enjoy the outdoors at local parks while getting the nutritious meals.

You can access the free meals Mondays through Fridays at one of 11 parks or five mobile units. Continue reading for a list of some locations, or access a full list here.

Summer Servings Locations:

  • Broad Ripple Park – 1610 Broad Ripple Avenue
  • Christian Park – 4200 East English Avenue
  • Ellenberger Park – 5301 East Saint Clair Street
  • Frederick Douglass Park – 1616 East 25th Street
  • Garfield Park – 2345 Pagoda Drive
  • Krannert Park – 605 South High School Road
  • Municipal Gardens – 1831 Lafayette Road
  • Pride Park – 1129 Vandeman Street
  • Riverside Park – 2420 East Riverside Drive
  • Watkins Park – 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street
  • Windsor Village Park – 6510 East 25th Street

The post Summer Servings Program Helps Kids Get Meals appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

