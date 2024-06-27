ISP: Officers Need Help Finding Missing Logansport Teenager

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — State Police are still looking for a Logansport boy who has been missing since June 16th, and they need your help to find him.

According to a Thursday update, officers have spoken to the parents of 14-year-old Bryson Muir. Muir was last seen in Ohio, as he was leaving his grandmother’s home with his mother.

Police say Daniel and Kristen Muir are “beginning to show signs of cooperation,” after initially not communicating with officers. Daniel Muir is a former NFL player known for his time with the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, and other teams.

The Muirs live on the property of, and have used a car belonging to, a religious organization known as the Servant Leader’s Foundation. Kristen Muir was seen driving that car shortly before the boy disappeared.

Not long after leaving the Ohio home, Kristen Muir was pulled over by police. The boy’s grandmother had called to report that her grandson may have been harmed in some form of “domestic battery” incident.

But, when officers pulled her over, the teenager was nowhere to be found.

They now consider him “missing and endangered.” If you know anything about the boy’s disappearance, please call the ISP Post in Peru at 1-800-382-0689, or dial 9-1-1.

