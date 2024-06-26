Listen Live
How To Prevent Marriage Misery | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.26.24
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Prevent Marriage Misery”

This is Doctor Willie John. I’m so excited about the response that I’m getting from people who say they were inspired by the lessons that I’ve been sharing from my marriage book, Make Love, make money, make it last 10 secrets to shape a great marriage that I wrote with my wife Dee.  

And I wanna let you know that there’s a chapter in the book for people who are not yet married. It reads that you must make enough thoughtful. It’s a thoughtful decision about who you marry. Life involves many major decisions, but the most important decision you will make after your decision about your faith is who you choose to marry. That person will be responsible for 90% of your misery or 90% of your joy, so you must choose wisely. You must make a thoughtful decision, not an emotional decision.  

Love is an emotion, but marriage is a decision. Make a thoughtful decision about who you will marry so you can have a happy and wonderful marriage. I’m telling you it makes a difference.  

 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

