PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS –Indiana politicians had different reactions to the first 2024 debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump

“Right now, our open border and immigration is the number one issue I hear about from Hoosiers,” Rep. Rudy Yakym wrote on X. “That’s because President Biden dismantled Trump’s secure immigration policies and opened the border on Day One.”

Third District U.S. Rep. Jim Banks posted a screenshot of a list ranking the best golfers in Washington, D.C., which showed Trump in 11th place. He also mentioned his own 40 handicap. He did this because Biden and Trump had a small argument about golf during the debate.=

Trump boasted about his health and golf skills, saying, “I’m in very good health. I just won two club championships.”

In response, Biden mocked Trump’s claims about his height and weight, saying, “He’s gonna say he is 6-5 and only 225 pounds. Look, I’d be happy to have a driving contest with him. I got my handicap down to a six when I was vice president. And by the way, I told you before, I’m happy to play golf if you carry your bag. Think you can do it?”

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who hasn’t backed Trump for 2024, was referenced by Biden but hasn’t commented publicly. Meanwhile, Congresswoman Erin Houchin praised Trump’s debate performance.

“Tonight was a MASSIVE win for President @realDonaldTrump,” posted Houchin. “The choice in November could not be more clear. Americans are fed up with Joe Biden and his poor policies. It’s time to re-elect 45 and Make America Great Again!”

Indiana Democrats were largely silent, sharing one of Biden’s posts early in the debate. In contrast, the Indiana GOP stayed active, consistently posting and reposting throughout the event.

The post Hoosier Political Leaders React to Presidential Debate appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Hoosier Political Leaders React to Presidential Debate was originally published on wibc.com