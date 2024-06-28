PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS –A seven-year-old girl was killed when the car she was in broke down and was hit by a semi-truck on I-70 Thursday night. Four other passengers were injured.

“It was someone whose car broke down. They stopped in a place that wasn’t safe, but you can’t blame them for stopping,” said State Police Sergeant John Perrine. “A semi came along and hit their van at nearly highway speed.”

Perrine says the injured were taken to Indianapolis hospitals. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the girl who died as Genesis Turcios Reyes.

Police say that they do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

“Our crash reconstruction team will do a lot of math and calculations and determine speeds and stuff,” Perrine said. “Also, per state law, both drivers must submit to chemical tests, which will be a blood draw.”

The crash occurred along the highway’s eastbound lanes between Meridian Street and Madison Avenue. Investigators closed the highway for several hours to manage the scene.

The post 7-Year-Old Girl Killed in I-70 Accident, Four Others Injured appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

7-Year-Old Girl Killed in I-70 Accident, Four Others Injured was originally published on wibc.com