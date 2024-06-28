Listen Live
Two People Convicted of Indy Reverend’s Murder

Published on June 28, 2024

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.

Source: Photo: (gorodenkoff/getty images)

INDIANAPOLIS — After a 2022 carjacking and a shooting that left one Indianapolis reverend dead, two people have been convicted of Robbery and Murder.

The Prosecutor’s Office says Jashon Wallace-Carswell and Stacey Fuller are guilty of Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Murder. Fuller is also guilty of Armed Robbery and Criminal Recklessness.

In August of 2022, a woman told police that Wallace-Carswell and Fuller had pointed a gun at her and forced her out of her car outside a home on Gateway Drive. The next day, officers began tracking that car.

Then, on August 6th, an FBI agent saw it stop at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Service on Belleview Place.

Wallace-Carswell and Fuller apparently got out and argued with Chapel owner Reverend James Dixon III. Police believe they were trying to rob him.

The two then shot him and drove away, but they were soon arrested.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears notes, “Reverend Dixon was a beloved member of our community, who was known for putting others first and helping our neighbors say goodbye to loved ones.”

The post Two People Convicted of Indy Reverend’s Murder appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

