Listen Live
Local

Argument in Martinsville Leads to Dog Being Shot

Published on June 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Senior veterinarian treating injured dog, rear view

Source: LWA / Getty

MARTINSVILLE — According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office a fight between two men lead to a dog being shot Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded on State Road 67 to two men who were arguing with each other. One man would eventually pull out a gun and start shooting.

Police say that a bullet went through the door of a house and hit a dog that was inside. The dog was treated at a local animal shelter.

Investigation into the shooting is ongoing, as of now no charges have been filed.

The post Argument in Martinsville Leads to Dog Being Shot appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Argument in Martinsville Leads to Dog Being Shot  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

downtown indy 4th fest fireworks to be at downtown indianapolis
Events

Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Wednesday, June 12th, 2024

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Friday, June 7th, 2024

bmm black music month inspiration gospel
Music

Saturday Night Live Gospel Black Music Month Throwback Song of the Night

20 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: Top 20 Black Music Commercials

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close