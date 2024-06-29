How to Enjoy Fireworks Safely This Fourth of July

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — While they are an integral part to many celebrations, fireworks can also be surprisingly dangerous. So, first responders have some advice on how to keep your family safe this Independence Day.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 9,700 Americans went to ERs for firework-related injuries last year, and eight people died. Burns affected people’s hands, faces, and more.

But, there are ways to avoid a hospital visit and still enjoy the spectacle of fireworks. Continue reading for a list of tips, courtesy of Indiana State Police.

And, if you do not feel safe lighting your own fireworks, you are encouraged to attend a public gathering instead. Find one near you here.

Firework Safety Tips:

Never let children handle, play with, or light any fireworks.

Never aim, point, or throw fireworks at another person.

Use extreme caution when lighting fireworks in the wind.

Never smoke or consume alcohol when lighting fireworks.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from the reach of children.

Steer clear of others setting off fireworks.

Do not attempt to make or alter any fireworks or firework devices.

Always have a fire extinguisher or water supply, such as a hose or bucket of water, nearby.

Only light one firework at a time, and never attempt to re-light or fix a “dud” firework.

After a firework has finished burning, douse it with plenty of water before throwing it away.

Be considerate of individuals with PTSD and other medical conditions, as the noise can cause severe stress.

Think about pets. Animals have sensitive ears and can be very frightened or stressed by fireworks.

Become more familiar with the state fireworks laws in Indiana.

