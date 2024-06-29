PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mid-way through 2024, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has reported that the city has reached 100 homicides on the year.

Public Information Officer WIlliam Young of IMPD shared with News 8 that the city has reached that number with six months left in the year.

On Thursday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2200 block of South Meridian Street at 7 a.m. That’s in a neighborhood just east of White River on the city’s south side.

IMPD told News 8 the man was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers attempted to administer first aid; however, upon the arrival of medics, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This marked the 100th homicide for the year, and puts Indianapolis on a similar pace to 2023, when the city had 216 homicides.

Homicides on the whole in 2023 were down by 4.4% in Indianapolis, police say.

There were 216 total homicides in 2023 compared to 226 in 2022, but IMPD further broke that data down into criminal and noncriminal homicides.

Last year saw 171 criminal homicides while 2022 saw 211 criminal homicides, which is a nearly 19% decrease over the year.

In terms of noncriminal homicides, there was a sharp increase from 2022 to 2023. This past year had 45 noncriminal homicides while 2022 had just 15. That was a 200% increase.

According to police records shared with News 8, IMPD cleared 78 of 2023’s 216 homicides, or 36% of cases.

The post IMPD: Indianapolis Reaches 100 Homicides for the Year appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD: Indianapolis Reaches 100 Homicides for the Year was originally published on wibc.com