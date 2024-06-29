Listen Live
State Police Investigating Inmate Death in Wayne County

Published on June 29, 2024

Handcuffed Prisoner

Source: (Photo by View_Apart/Getty)

RICHMOND, Ind. — State Police are now trying to figure out how and why an inmate died at the Wayne County Jail.

Officers began looking into the death of 36-year-old Andrew Taylor around 5 a.m. Friday, after getting information from the Wayne County Sheriff.

Apparently, correctional staff found Taylor unresponsive, and they were unable to revive him.

While “foul play” is not suspected, it is not yet clear what led to Taylor’s death. ISP is still investigating.

