Listen Live
Local

IMPD Officer Adopting Dog He Rescued From Hot Car

Published on June 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A German shepherd who was left in a hot car near a northwest side hotel has been adopted by one of the officers that rescued them.

Safety Officer Poe and Abby

Source: IMPD / IMPD

In a post to Facebook the IMPD Northwest district shared that the dog, Abby, was one of three animals inside the vehicle on June 20th. The incident took place at an Intown Suites Hotel on West 85th Street.

The temperature that day reached as high as 90 degrees outside. Hotel staff say the animals had been in the car for about three hours and were only alerted to them being in the car when Abby began honking its horn.

The other two animals inside the vehicle were a pitbull and a cat. Police say the pitbull was found with a chain and weight keeping it tied to the floorboard. Unfortunately, the dog would die before IMPD made their rescue attempt.

The cat was rescued from the vehicle though no update had been given on their condition.

Abby After Rescue at Dog Park

Source: IMPD / IMPD

Abby is being adopted by IMPD Public Safety Officer Poe, who was on the scene during the rescue. PSO Poe would reach out to Indianapolis Animal Care to see about adopting Abby shortly after the event.

IMPD arrested Charles Thompson, 53, and Norma Light, 74, in relation to this incident. Thompson received a felony animal cruelty charge, while Light got a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail and are due in court in Mid-July.

ABBY IN CAR

Source: IMPD / IMPD

The post IMPD Officer Adopting Dog He Rescued From Hot Car appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD Officer Adopting Dog He Rescued From Hot Car  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

downtown indy 4th fest fireworks to be at downtown indianapolis
Events

Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Inspire U Graphics 2 Radio One Indy 2022
Inspire U

Inspire U: One On One With Phony Ppl

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Wednesday, June 12th, 2024

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Lifestyle

Disagree, But Don’t be Disagreeable | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close