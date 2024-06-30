Listen Live
Local

Indy Firefighter Injured in Repair Shop Fire on City’s North Side

The fire happened along Columbia Ave, which has both businesses and homes.

Published on June 30, 2024

Indy North Side Fire

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC

INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter got hurt on Sunday while fighting a fire at an auto body shop on the north side of the city.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) said the firefighter’s foot got stuck on a ladder. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The fire happened along Columbia Ave, which has both businesses and homes. IFD says they didn’t need to evacuate anyone from their homes.

“We like to contain the fire to the building of origin,” said IFD Chief Rodney Pool. “If it had lasted much longer, we would have asked the neighbors to shelter in place or evacuated them depending on the smoke level and the smoke type.”

The auto body shop was run by men who bought used cars from auctions and sold them to dealerships.

Amjad Reslan, the business owner’s brother-in-law, said the family buys and sells cars from auctions. They were moving the business because they had been given a 30-day notice to leave, and this was the last day. Suddenly, they were called to the shop because it was on fire. Eight expensive cars were destroyed inside the building.

“The owner of this building told us that we couldn’t leave the cars outside of the building,” Reslan said. “We told him (the owner) that we were leaving the building tomorrow.”

Reslan said that a mechanic was at the building when the fire started and called to tell them what was happening.

Fire investigators are trying to find out what caused the fire.

